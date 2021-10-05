2 injured in rollover on Garden of the Gods; eastbound lanes blocked at interstate

Rollover crash near Garde of the Gods Road.
Traffic is snarled on eastbound Garden of the Gods Road after a vehicle crashed east of Interstate 25 Tuesday morning.
Police say two people were transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
Jessica is a reporter at The Gazette.
