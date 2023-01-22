Two motorists were injured in a crash at an intersection in northeast Colorado Springs last night, according to police.
The collision took place at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Academy and Meadowland boulevards, police said. After investigating the scene, officers determined a vehicle on northbound Academy was attempting a left turn at a yellow light on Meadowland when a second vehicle, heading south on Academy, ran into it.
Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. Police did not disclose the seriousness of their injuries, nor did they say if anyone would be cited in connection with the crash.