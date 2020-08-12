Two people were injured Tuesday when a car crashed into a storefront just west of 30th Street on West Colorado Avenue at about 12:15 p.m., according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The vehicle crashed into the front of Garden of the Budz on Colorado Avenue, doing significant damage to the front and interior of the shop and closing part of the busy thoroughfare through Old Colorado City, officials said. The crash also knocked out traffic lights. Authorities have not determined the cause.

The two people in the car were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Cpt. Mike Smaldino of the fire department said.

The westbound lane of Colorado Avenue was blocked for several hours from 31st Street to 32nd Street, but opened Tuesday evening.

