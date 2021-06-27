Editor's note: A previous version of this story reported that the plane carried three occupants with minor injuries. However, the plane carried two occupants, one of whom was seriously injured.
Two people suffered injuries after a small plane went down in eastern El Paso County Sunday morning.
One of the plane's occupants suffered serious injuries while the other occupant suffered minor injuries, Jacqueline Reed, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said. Both occupants were conscious and able to walk after the crash, Reed said.
The plane crashed shortly after 10 a.m. in the area of Falcon Highway and JD Johnson Road.