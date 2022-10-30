2 in critical condition following I-25 crash overnight

Two people were seriously injured after flipping their vehicle on the interstate overnight, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The rollover was reported at the Bijou Street exit (142) just after 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters had to free the occupants from the car.
The southbound off-ramp from I-25 to Bijou was closed while fire crews and first responders worked the scene. Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition, while the third occupant sustained minor injuries.
Police tell 11 News the crash remains under investigation, and it’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played any role.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.