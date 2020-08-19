Two house fires broke out in Colorado Springs late Tuesday night, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department.
A fire near Old Colorado City in the 400 block of 14th Street engulfed a duplex around 10:45 p.m. collapsing the roof after 36 firefighters fought the blaze for more than 45 minutes.
#ColoradoSpringsFire actively working structure fire. pic.twitter.com/FqyN5JEMTY— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 19, 2020
A brush truck also responded to the fire to control large amounts of embers from starting a wildfire.
One of the residents of the duplex was unaccounted for but Fire Capt. Mike Smaldino said crews would continue to search when it was light again starting between 7 and 8 a.m.
The other resident of the duplex was not home during the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue her dog, which was in the house.
Another fire burned the garage of a home in the 6200 block of Stemwood Drive around 12:30 a.m.
The causes of both fires are under investigation.