Two people have been hospitalized following a crash including a police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department, police announced Tuesday.
The crash took place in the 4500 block of Bugle Drive according to Gazette news partner KKTV. The police officer was out investigating a crash in the area when his patrol vehicle, while parked, was hit head on by another vehicle, KKTV reported. Police received word of the crash around 4:55 p.m., they said.
Police said both the officer and the person who hit the officer have been hospitalized. The department's major crash team is investigating.