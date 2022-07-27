night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
Two people have been hospitalized following a crash including an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department, officials announced Tuesday. 

Just before 6 p.m., the officer was traveling westbound in the 3000 block of Dublin Boulevard when a driver heading eastbound left his lane of traffic and drove into the westbound lanes, colliding with the officer in the patrol vehicle, police said. 

The officer and the other driver were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 29-year-old Cole Sherod, according to police. Sherod was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. 

The department's major crash team is investigating.  

Editor's note: Originally, police said that the crash happened at 4:55 p.m. but in an update, police said the crash happened at 5:56 p.m.

