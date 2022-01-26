Drunk driving is suspected in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night near downtown Colorado Springs that sent two drivers to the hospital, police said.
Officers and firefighters responded just before 9 p.m. to North Union Boulevard and East Uintah Street northeast of downtown and found two vehicles with "extensive damage," police said. Both drivers were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
Colorado Springs fire tweeted that at least one person was trapped before being rescued.
One of the drivers is suspected of drunk driving after speeding north on Union when a second vehicle was turning east on Uintah, police said. The department's Major Crash Team has taken over the investigation.
The identity of the driver suspected of driving under the influence has not been released.