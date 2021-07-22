UEKK7R6IONH2VIHXQX4QPM4PQ4.jpg

Hikers rescued on trail west of Colorado Springs.

 Courtesy of Gazette news partner KKTV.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and El Paso County Search and Rescue helped rescue two hikers stranded in North Cheyenne Cañon Park on Wednesday evening, the agency tweeted.

The female hikers called emergency responders from a cellphone. Crews found the two about 7:48 p.m. after trekking for nearly an hour past the Mount Muscoco trailhead west of The Broadmoor, firefighters tweeted.

The hikers left the path after one of the women slipped and fell, dislocating her shoulder.

Crews transported the injured hiker in a basket. The other hiker suffered cold exposure but managed to walk out, firefighters said.

Police: Two fires at Colorado Springs businesses investigated as arson
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes 80-pound bouncing baby hippopotamus
Flash flooding in Colorado canyon leaves 1 woman dead, 2 missing

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments