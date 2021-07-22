The Colorado Springs Fire Department and El Paso County Search and Rescue helped rescue two hikers stranded in North Cheyenne Cañon Park on Wednesday evening, the agency tweeted.
#ColoradoSpringsFire along with @epcsar are performing a trail evac of an injured hiker in the Cheyenne Canyon Park; Mt Muscoco trailhead. Crews have hiked in approximately 45 minutes and made contact with the injured hiker #cowx— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 22, 2021
The female hikers called emergency responders from a cellphone. Crews found the two about 7:48 p.m. after trekking for nearly an hour past the Mount Muscoco trailhead west of The Broadmoor, firefighters tweeted.
The hikers left the path after one of the women slipped and fell, dislocating her shoulder.
Crews transported the injured hiker in a basket. The other hiker suffered cold exposure but managed to walk out, firefighters said.