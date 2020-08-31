Two Colorado Springs elementary schools quarantined classrooms and workers Monday after COVID-19 outbreaks.
Students in a class at Explorer Elementary on the city’s north side are experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms, Academy District 20 announced Monday night. Two students are in isolation, and 18 students and 14 staff members are in a precautionary quarantine, district spokeswoman Allison Cortez said, adding that school will be limited to online services during the quarantine.
In District 11, at least 12 staff members and a classroom of children are in quarantine after an employee at King Elementary was diagnosed with COVID-19, the district said.
The employee was present at the northeast-side school Thursday and Friday. At least one classroom — where students were present for testing — was exposed and has been quarantined, district spokeswoman Devra Ashby said, adding that the district was working with the county health department to determine if additional students needed to quarantine.
District 20 resumed classes earlier this month, with preschool and elementary students having the option of attending in person or online, and students in grades 6-12 starting the year in online programs. Students who require additional services are being offered some in-person services.
District 11 started its year with remote learning earlier this month but announced Friday that it plans to bring back younger students to full-time, in-person learning in mid-September, if county virus data trends positively.
Elementary and middle school students could return to school five days a week, and high school students could return on a hybrid model, the district said. Online learning would continue to be offered.
The district had previously announced it would start the school year offering virtual services, with limited in-person services for students with special needs, and continue remote learning through the end of the first quarter, in mid-October.
On Friday, the Woodland Park School District announced that nearly 50 students and employees were in quarantine after a high school student who had COVID-19 attended school, claiming he or she had tested negative.
Lewis-Palmer District 38 said Friday there has been a COVID-19 outbreak at Bear Creek Elementary School in Monument, but that the school would remain open. One classroom was in quarantine, a district spokeswoman said.
Schools could shut down for several days of contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive, according to pandemic guidance for schools released in late July by the state health department.
Schools are not required to follow the guidance, which outlines who should stay home if a student or staff member tests positive for the potentially deadly virus or is suspected of having it. Schools must, however, report all suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department within four hours, according to a news release that accompanied the guidance.