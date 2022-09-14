A pair of El Paso County men were arrested last week after they attempted to pay an undercover El Paso County detective to engage in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl, according to arrest affidavits obtained by The Gazette.

According to the affidavits, the men, Michael Veil and Stephen Paul Greisen, both made contact with the undercover El Paso County Sheriff's Office detective on a website where individuals can connect to pay for sexual acts.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Colorado Springs Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to target "individuals attempting to pay money to have sex with children," according to the affidavit.

The undercover detective posed as a mother looking to offer her 14-year-old daughter up for sexual acts. Veil, 37, was the first of the two to make contact with the undercover detective on Sept. 6, according to the affidavit.

Despite Veil being informed several times over text that the girl in question was 14 years old, and even himself stating "that seems real young," at one point in the conversation, Veil and the detective reached an agreement to pay $150 for "full sex for half hour," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Veil arrived at the agreed location the evening of the next day and was subsequently arrested by law enforcement. Following his arrest, Veil said he was just "lonely and looking for someone to talk to," but also could not provide a reason for why he inquired about the price of sexual acts.

Veil admitted to detectives after his arrest that he had previously been arrested on charges relating to prostitution, according to the affidavit. Court records additionally show that Veil pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in 2020 and received a deferred probation sentence of 36 months.

Greisen, 68, made contact with the undercover officer on Sept. 7, and despite being informed twice that the age of the girl was 14, he agreed to pay $170 for sex, the affidavit states.

"K, I can be there in 20 min?" Greisen wrote to the detective to confirm.

After arriving at the address given by the undercover detective, Greisen was arrested by authorities with $180 in his pocket, according to the affidavit.

Court records show that both men were arrested on suspicion of three charges: inducement of child prostitution, patronizing a prostituted child and sexual assault on a child.

The most serious of those charges, inducement of child prostitution, is a Class 3 felony that could result in four to 12 years in prison, per Colorado statutes.

Court records show that both Veil and Greisen posted the $35,000 bond to be released from the El Paso County jail. Greisen will appear in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Friday for his first appearance, while Veil will make his first appearance on Tuesday.