Police say one suspect is connected to two early morning shootings on Sunday in Colorado Springs.

At 2:43 a.m. officers responded to shots fired in the 5200 block of Galena Drive. When they arrived, police determined the shots were fired at a vehicle after an attempted assault. Gazette news partner KKTV reported there were no injuries in this shooting and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

As officers investigated the shooting on Galena a call came into the police department’s communication center to report a woman had been shot in the chest multiple times at an apartment complex about 2 ½ miles south in the 3500 block of Rebecca Lane.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and later released.

Police said they linked both shootings because suspect information and the description of the vehicle matched. Police have not yet identified the suspect, they said.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867. People can make anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.

