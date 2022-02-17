2 drivers hospitalized, 5 dogs killed in head-on crash on Colorado 115

Two people were hospitalized and five dogs were killed in a crash Thursday morning that shut down traffic in both directions on Colorado 115 near the El Paso/Fremont County line, Colorado State Patrol said.

Flight for Life responded to the crash reported about 10 a.m. between Rancho Pavo Drive and Turkey Canyon Ranch Road, State Patrol said.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash and two drivers were transported to the hospital, State Patrol said. The total number of people injured and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

At least one person was trapped after the crash.

The dogs killed are believed to have been in the same vehicle, State Patrol said.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler said another collision was reported in the area but it is unknown if it's related to the first crash.

As of about 11:40 a.m., one of the northbound lanes opened.

