Firefighters rescued two dogs — resuscitating one — after a fire at an Ivywild neighborhood motel in Colorado Springs on Sunday.
The blaze broke out about 1:30 p.m. at the Nevada Motel, 1006 S. Nevada Ave., the Colorado Springs Fire Department said on Twitter.
A photograph supplied by the department showed firefighters tending to a small dog lying on the sidewalk outside.
“One dog rescued is doing well and the other was resuscitated and appears will survive,” the tweet said.
One person was evaluated for what the agency called “minor smoke inhalation." No information was released on the cause of the blaze or the number of people displaced.