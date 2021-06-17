Colorado Springs Police investigated two fatal shootings overnight on the east side of Colorado Springs Thursday.
Officers responded to a shooting at Woody's Bar and Grill on East Pikes Peak Avenue near the corner of North Academy Boulevard around 12:20 a.m. and found one female victim, officers said.
Preliminary witness interviews revealed that a suspect had fired several shots in the parking lot before fleeing the scene, according to police.
Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other and that the shooting was an isolated incident.
Officers said the woman's family members and other community members rushed to the scene.
"People respond to grief in different ways," said Corporal R. Pennington.
In this case, Pennington said the family responded with anger and confusion.
Family members and community members appeared to be huddled in the parking lot outside the bar praying.
"We had a lot of good dialogue with them afterward," Pennington said.
Firefighters responded to the shooting driving with lights and sirens when a man followed them and pointed a gun at firefighters, police said. Officers pulled over the man, 41-year-old Eric Hart, and discovered the weapon was a realistic looking BB gun, police said.
Officers booked Hart into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of felony menacing, obstruction of a firefighter and reckless driving.
Officers responded to a second shooting two miles away at a 7-Eleven at the corner of East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive about 30 minutes after the first.
Police located an adult male with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts by officers and medical staff were unsuccessful.
Witnesses told police that the suspect fired multiple shots in the parking lot, ultimately striking the victim, before fleeing the scene.
James Taylor, a 23-year-old man who lives across the street from the 7-Eleven said he was in the store buying Gatorades and ice cream 10 minutes before the shooting. After he returned home he heard 10 gunshots and saw a car dash out of the parking lot.
"That's no way to die," Taylor said gazing from the sidewalk at the partition sheets that covered the man's body.
Police said the shootings were unrelated. Officers have not announced any arrests in either shooting.
More information will be added as it becomes available.