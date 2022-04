Two people died and one person was flown to the hospital Saturday following a crash on Colorado 115 between County Road F45 and Barrett Road, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash was reported at shortly before noon. State patrol says two cars were involved, a 2003 Ford and a 2019 Subaru.

The victims have not yet been identified. Troopers say the condition of the other person is unknown.

