El Paso County sheriff's deputy cruiser
Gazette file

Two adults are dead after a shooting in Black Forest, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., the sheriff's office announced on Twitter that deputies had responded to a disturbance involving a shooting in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point near Hodgen Road.

When deputies arrived, they found two deceased adults. The sheriff's office said it believes the shooting to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community. 

No further details were released. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 719-520-7777.

