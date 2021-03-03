Two adults were shot dead and a third was hospitalized in what deputies called a homicide-suicide in eastern El Paso County Tuesday night.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies found two adults dead and another injured in the 5700 block of North Curtis Road around 6:13 p.m. in a shooting that deputies are investigating as an incident of domestic violence, authorities said. The location is just north of Schriever Air Force Base off Colorado 94.
The neighborhood was put under a shelter-in-place order as a precaution. The order was lifted within 30 minutes, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The two people killed have yet to be identified by the coroner's office and deputies did not specify the condition of the person sent to the hospital.
Deputies urge those who have knowledge of the incident, or have any information that may be important to this case, to contact the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.