Colorado Springs police investigated whether two convenience store robberies in southeastern Colorado Springs overnight were linked, law enforcement said.
Police first responded to a robbery in the 300 block of South Academy Boulevard around 1:39 a.m. after a male robber walked into a convenience store and demanded money while brandishing a gun. The man escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash before police arrived, officers said
Officers then responded to a second robbery that resembled the first nearly 30 minutes later 4 miles away in the 4700 block of Drennan Road around 2:05 a.m., where a man threatened a convenience store clerk with a gun and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash without police catching him, officers said.
No store employees were harmed in either incident, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.