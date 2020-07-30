Two traditions for firefighters will go online this year to follow COVID-19 crowd restrictions: an annual ceremony honoring fallen firefighters in Memorial Park and the MDA Fill the Boot collections on area street corners.
The ceremony honoring 245 fallen members of the American and Canadian International Association of Fire Fighters will be broadcast online without in-person guests on Sept. 19. Names will be etched on the Wall of Honor.
Families of 2020 honorees will be included as part of the 2021 Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial ceremony, when families will be part of the traditional ceremony and receive their firefighter's flag. A Colorado firefighter whose name will go on the wall is Charles H. Albrandt of Fort Collins, who retired in 2015 after 42 years and died four years later of pancreatic cancer, an illness they say resulted from his work.
The IAFF staff and Colorado Springs Local 5 members have requested that people avoid the memorial site during the September broadcast because of the pandemic. Last year's ceremony drew an estimated 1,000 spectators.
"We are disappointed that we are unable to hold our memorable, beautiful ceremony, but the IAFF believes this is the safest and best path to ensure that we honor our fallen this year as best we can under the circumstances, guided by the information available to us today," the organization said.
For updates about the virtual ceremony: iaff.org/fffm20
For the first time in its 66-year history, the Fill the Boot, in-person fundraiser by firefighters for the Muscular Dystrophy Association will also go virtual. It raises money for research into cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and neuromuscular diseases, which affect 250,000 people annually.
IAFF President Harold Schaitberger said that leading up to Labor Day, "for six decades, IAFF members have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA. But the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibiity."
Instead, Fill the Boot will be conducted virtually at filltheboot.donordrive.com.
Information is also available @MDAorg on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.