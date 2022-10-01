One person was shot at then drove themselves away in a silver Nissan sedan, according to a reporting party who called Colorado Springs police. Officers arrived at the 1000 block of North Academy Boulevard to locate the victim, but were unable to do so.

Shortly after, another shooting was reported in the 6100 block of Mustang Meadow Point. The victim was located and police helped treat not life-threatening injuries, then took them to a nearby hospital.

The victim couldn't list any identifiable features of the suspect, according to police.