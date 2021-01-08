WASHINGTON D.C., DC • Two Colorado men face weapons charges after being arrested in Washington, D.C., this week as demonstrators descended on the city for the ceremonial certification of Joe Biden’s election as the country’s 46th president.
One, Stanley Williams, was picked up Wednesday night after Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a curfew in the wake of the insurrection that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by 9Wants to Know, police officers stopped Williams, 34, along Pennsylvania Avenue a few blocks from the White House at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday – an hour and 45 minutes after the curfew went into effect. After officers arrested him on a curfew charge, Williams acknowledged that he was carrying a “blackjack” – described by police as a whip-like device that can be used to get someone out of a car in an emergency.
Williams, who lives in Englewood, said he carried the tool for “personal protection,” according to court documents.
To read the full story, visit 9News.