Colorado State Patrol shut down Interstate 25 intermittently Sunday evening while troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash that ejected a man from the car and left two children injured, law enforcement said.
Troopers responded near mile marker 120 south of Colorado Springs in the northbound lanes of I-25 after a 2007 Chevrolet Impala weaved through traffic before crashing, ejecting the 30-year-old driver from the vehicle, seriously injuring him and and 6- and 7-year-olds who were still in the car, state patrol said.
Emergency responders took the driver and two children to a hospital for treatment, troopers said.
The right lane of traffic was shut down for periods of time Sunday before reopening completely, state patrol said.
State patrol asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call Trooper Glen Brown at 719-544-2424.