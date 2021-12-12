Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
Photo illustration by P_Wei, istockphoto

Colorado Springs and El Paso County fire officials are responding to two brush fires that broke out near Interstate 25 Sunday afternoon.

One fire was reported near Woodmen Road and the other near InterQuest Parkway, Colorado Springs police announced on Twitter just after 1 p.m. 

The size of the fires is unclear.

Residents should not call 911 about the fires, police said.

Drivers should avoid these areas, Colorado Springs fire officials said via Twitter.

This is a developing story.

Tags

Reporter

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County government. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

Load comments