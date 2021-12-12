Colorado Springs and El Paso County fire officials are responding to two brush fires that broke out near Interstate 25 Sunday afternoon.

CSFD and County fire resources are responding to reports of brushfires near I25. One near woodmen and one near interquest. Please do not call 911 about them. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 12, 2021

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD responding to multiple grass fires off of I 25 in the north part of the city. Please avoid the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 12, 2021

One fire was reported near Woodmen Road and the other near InterQuest Parkway, Colorado Springs police announced on Twitter just after 1 p.m.

The size of the fires is unclear.

Residents should not call 911 about the fires, police said.

Drivers should avoid these areas, Colorado Springs fire officials said via Twitter.

This is a developing story.