2 banks robbed within an hour in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs police arrested a man they say robbed two banks in less than an hour Tuesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, a robber held up a Chase Bank at the corner of Lake Avenue and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. The robber, who police identified as 38-year-old Preston Cousett, showed a gun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Thirty minutes later, Cousett struck a TCF Bank at Arrawanna Street and Platte Avenue. A short time after that, a police officer was checking the area near a Wells Fargo at Platte and Circle Drive. Cousett had not made it into the Wells Fargo when officers contacted him and he fled the scene. After a brief chase, Cousett was arrested.

The two robberies mark the 18th and 19th bank robberies of 2021, police said. There were 11 bank robberies at this time last year.

The Gazette's Hugh Johnson contributed to this report.