Police investigated two bank robberies in northern Colorado Springs Monday morning, law enforcement said.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Hartsell Drive around 10 a.m. after a male robber slid a note demanding cash from a clerk, officer said.

The robber escaped with a "undisclosed amount" of cash, police said.

Less than an hour later, around 10:50 a.m., a second robbery was reported in the 6000 block of Stetson Hills Blvd., officers said.

The robber fit a similar description as the bandit in the first robbery, police said.

Officers would not say how much cash the robber stole from the second bank.

Police did not make any arrests and continued to investigate.