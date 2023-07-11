Several stolen vehicles were recovered in Pueblo County in early July as part of a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office recovered six stolen vehicles while executing a search warrant July 5 in Pueblo County, according to a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

The recovered vehicles are worth an estimated total of $75,000, according to Fremont County officials.

Two were arrested on outstanding warrants and more arrests are pending, officials said.