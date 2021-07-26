Police arrested Sunday two people suspected of stealing a car from Colorado Springs in early June, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police arrested 29-year-old Victor Anderson and 27-year-old Brianna Gilliland after responding to a call for trespassing at a convenience store in the 5200 block of Astrozon Boulevard. Police found Anderson and Gilliland sleeping in a vehicle near the gas pumps, they said.
Officers noticed the vehicle was spraypainted green and had a stolen temporary tag on the back window, police said.
Officers blocked the vehicle in with police cruisers. When the two awoke, the driver tried to speed off but was pinned in by the officers' vehicles, police said. The driver and passenger refused to exit the car so police say they forced their way into the car.