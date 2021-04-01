Police arrested two people March 18 suspected of pimping in Colorado Springs, law enforcement said.
Officers took 57-year-old Sandra Byron and 59-year-old Gary Winston into custody after police searched a residence at 400 South Hancock Avenue, as well as another home, and found a victim of pimping. Several other victims were also identified, police said.
Police found an illegally owned gun at the residence as well as illegal narcotic, officers said.
Officers booked Byron and Winston in the El Paso County jail, police said.
Police believe there are more victims in the case and encouraged anyone with information to contact the tip line at cspdhumantraffickingtipline@coloradosprings.gov or call Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or for those who wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.