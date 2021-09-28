Police have arrested two people in connection with a string of robberies in northeastern Colorado Springs.

Amanda Meade, 28, was arrested on Sept. 10 in connection with robberies at one bank and two businesses in late August and early September. Ean Meadows, 30, was arrested four days later.

The two were held at the El Paso County jail on suspicion of robbery, after detectives say they noticed a pattern of people entering banks or businesses, flashing a gun, and showing a note demanding money to employees.