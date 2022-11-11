Police lights shooting
Police arrested two men during the investigation of the robbery of a northeast Colorado Springs business Wednesday.

Just after 10:45 p.m., police responded to a reported robbery in the 4800 block of Barnes Road, near the intersection of Barnes and Powers Boulevard. A suspect entered the store and demanded cash from the victim before leaving the scene as a passenger on a black motorcycle, police said.

The suspect took an "undisclosed" amount of cash.

According to police, the investigation lead officers to the 3700 block of Meadowland Boulevard where they arrested Bradley Hahn, 38, and Adam Zwetzig, 31, in the incident.

