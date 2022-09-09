Two people were arrested on suspicion of vehicular criminal trespass and other alleged crimes in Manitou Springs, city officials said Friday.

Police arrested Brian Lude, 25, and Beth Reichenberg, 39, after responding to a report of vehicular criminal trespass in the area of Duclo Avenue in Manitou Springs around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the city. The description of the vehicle was similar to previous reports of similar crimes, they said.

Through prior investigation, officers used a partial license plate to locate the suspected vehicle in the 400-500 block of El Paso Boulevard later Tuesday.

Reichenberg was faces charges of felony possession of a financial transaction device, misdemeanor criminal trespass auto, misdemeanor theft and criminal mischief.

Lude faces charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass auto, misdemeanor theft and criminal mischief.

Manitou Springs police are investigating the alleged crimes and have "good reason to believe they are linked to previous instances of vehicular criminal trespass," according to the release.