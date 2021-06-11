El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two men on suspicion of homicide in the death of a woman whose body in a hotel east of Colorado Springs in January, deputies announced Friday.
Deputies arrested 30-year-old Ramo Thorne and 22-year-old Sean Andresen on suspicion of second degree murder in the homicide investigation of 35-year-old Glen (Rachel) Radie, deputies said.
Deputies responded to a call for an unresponsive female at the Travel Lodge in the 6800 block of Space Village Avenue Jan 6. around 2:20 a.m., law enforcement said.
Radie's death was initially investigated as a "suspicious," but deputies said after further investigation it was upgraded to a homicide investigation.
Deputies booked Thorne into the El Paso County jail Thursday. Andresen was already being held in the jail on unrelated charges, deputies said.