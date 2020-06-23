Two men were arrested Monday by deputies responding to a burglary in progress at a home in the Security-Widefield area, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday news release.
Deputies responded to the burglary about 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Easy Street where 49-year-old James Clarke and Jason Flynn, 43, were seen entering a detached garage on a home security camera, the release said.
Clarke and Flynn were reportedly carrying a large duffel bag and a crowbar with them into the garage and deputies outlined the perimeter, giving verbal commands for the men to come out.
Clarke and was placed into custody and Flynn attempted to flee but was detained with no injuries.
The duffel bag was found inside the garage, containing three firearms. One firearm was reported stolen and 12 grams of methamphetamine were found in the bag.
Clarke faces charges of second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft, criminal trespass, conspiracy and drug paraphernalia schedule II.
Flynn faces charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, burglary, special offender, second-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of burglary tools, theft, criminal trespass, attempt to influence, false report, conspiracy and drug paraphernalia schedule II.