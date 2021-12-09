Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested Bobby Turner, 46, and Lindsey McCartan, 27 on Nov. 30 in connection with a series of thefts of campers, trailers and construction equipment totaling about $450,000, Sgt. Jason Garrett, spokesman with the office, announced Thursday.
The sheriff's office's Criminal Intelligence Unit alongside the Colorado Springs Police Department's Property Crimes and Motor Vehicle Theft Unit began investigating the thefts back in June, Garrett said in a release. The investigation led deputies to obtain arrest warrants for Turner and McCartan.
Garrett said the Criminal Intelligence Unit was able to reunite people with there property but much of what was stolen may never be recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.