Colorado Springs police found a suspected illegal marijuana grow, firearms and narcotics while searching a Falcon-area home as part of a robbery investigation.
Officers also found a 2-year-old girl in the home with burns on her leg from illegal fireworks.
The home in the 3400 block of Ormes Way was searched Thursday night in connection with a robbery of a Home Depot on June 20, police said.
A suspect in the robbery, James Whitmire, 21, was not found during the search and is believed to have fled the state, according to police.
Items believed stolen in the robbery were found in the home, along with 40 marijuana plants and a shotgun.
Whitmire's father, James Morlan 49, was arrested during the search on suspicion of weapon and narcotics violations. Sarah Kampsen, 27, was also taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.
The 2-year-old inside the home was identified as Whitmire's daughter. Police said the girl had severe burns on her legs from illegal fireworks that were shot off on the Fourth of July.
The Department of Human Services took the child into custody in an ongoing child abuse investigation.
James Morlan is being held in the El Paso County jail on a $50,000 bond, inmate records showed.