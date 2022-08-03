Colorado Springs police have arrested two men they suspect were involved in a string of robberies committed between Feb. 4 and March 2.
Isaiah Blaze Juvera, 20, of Colorado Springs, and Jahiddi Ucef Williams, 20, of Fountain, were arrested on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.
On Aug. 2, CSPD's tactical enforcement unit, along with the robbery unit and the strategic investigations unit, took the men into custody. Police say multiple vehicles and homes were searched.
Police said they found two firearms as well as "other items of evidence."
The first robbery occurred at Liberty Tax in the 500 Block of South Circle Drive on the morning of Feb. 4. Police said employees were held at gunpoint by multiple suspects who fled with an "undisclosed amount of money."
The second occurred on March 2. Police were called to Ace Cash Express in the 3000 block of North Nevada Avenue. The suspects were not able to gain access to the building and fled.
About an hour after the attempted robbery on March 2, two men allegedly robbed the U.S. Bank branch in the 2300 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported, and police believe the robberies were committed by the same group. After an investigation, police say they obtained arrest warrants for Juvera and Williams on July 29.
The investigation continues, and anyone who has additional information is encouraged to contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.