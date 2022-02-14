Colorado Springs police arrested two men in Colorado Spring suspected of robbing a Kum & Go and assaulting a clerk at the store Sunday night, law enforcement said.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Interquest Parkway around 7 p.m. after to two men reportedly took alcohol from the store. A Kum & Go clerk tried to stop the men when they ran over her foot with a vehicle, knocked her to the ground and sped off, police said.

Officers tracked down the suspects and arrested them when they tried to split up and run, police said. Law enforcement made the arrest with help from police dogs, officers said.

Officers booked 25-year-old Alijah Peterson and 27-year-old Jacob Lape in the El Paso County jail on suspicion of felony assault, police said.