DENVER — An estimated 2,000 to 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were discovered during a traffic stop in Denver on Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Denver Police Department.
Police said they had been investigating a covert, illegal fireworks distributor who had been operating out of a large box truck and his residence in southwest Denver.
A Bomb Squad and Explosive Detection Canine Team were called in to assist when the suspect was pulled over in the area of West Alameda Avenue and South Eliot Street and consented to a search of the vehicle.
