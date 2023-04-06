A man who died after an encounter with police at The Citadel mall Monday evening has been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Harris, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department attempted to contact Harris and four others at the mall on Colorado Springs' east side. However, Harris fled on foot into the Burlington Coat Factory. Inside the store, the Sheriff's Office said Harris produced a handgun and allegedly fired at least one round.

During the incident, at least one officer also allegedly fired at least one round. Initial releases from CSPD and the Sheriff's Office said at least one round was fired "at the suspect." However, the Sheriff's Office has since said Harris' death is being investigated as a "suicide by self-inflicted means," based on video evidence, according to a news release Thursday.

Earlier that day, detectives found a man with least one felony warrant in a stolen vehicle. He allegedly met up with four other individuals in a second stolen car before traveling together to The Citadel at East Platte Avenue and North Academy Boulevard, police said.

Police conducted surveillance of the group on foot in the mall before tactical officers contacted the five individuals as they exited the mall near the food court, police said. Four were taken into custody, three of whom are juveniles, but police said Harris allegedly fled into the Burlington Coat Factory. While the investigation is ongoing, law enforcement allegedly fired at least one round and the suspect allegedly fired at least one round, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Harris was taken to the hospital, where he died. The El Paso Coroner's Office has not released an official cause or manner of death.

As per a policy enacted in February, a video briefing is expected within 21 days of the incident, since it is an officer-involved shooting where CSPD personnel fired a weapon in the performance of their duties. The policy also applies to use of force or any other police encounter incident deemed appropriate by the chief of police.