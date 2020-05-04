A 19-year-old man who admitted mutilating his mother's cat last year is now accused of killing a woman police found last week inside a northeast Colorado Springs home.

Police discovered 44-year-old Bridget Kenner dead while conducting an April 30 welfare check about 9:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Fallgold Court, according to a department news release.

Cohen Heath, also known as Vinn Heath, and a 16-year-old, whose name and gender were not released, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder hours later.

The charge comes six months after Heath admitted he contemplated killing a friend and ultimately decided to mutilate his mother's cat, Ponyo, in Briargate, court records show. He said he was high on methamphetamine at the time, according to the documents.

Court records show Heath faced a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly stabbing the cat to death in a drainage ditch along Briargate Trail. He was released from jail after posting a $1,000 bond.

Heath told a Colorado Springs police officer he put the cat in a backpack to muffle the sounds and stabbed it with a paring knife six to seven times “until the cat was no longer screaming or moving,” according to the affidavit. He then pulled the cat out of the bag and cut off a front paw because “he wanted to make a necklace out of it,” the document shows.

After returning to his mother’s house, he placed the paw in a glass jar with Drano so that the fur and skin would disintegrate. He put portions of the cat’s face in a plastic bag.

Heath told investigators he was hearing voices in his head that told him to strangle his friend who was sleeping in the room next to him, but decided “it would be much easier” to kill the cat, the affidavit states.

Court records show that Heath’s mother filed a restraining order against Heath after he admitted to killing her cat.

Details about Thursday's killing, including Kenner's cause of death and the relationships between Kenner and the two people arrested, were not immediately available.

Heath was booked into the El Paso County jail Thursday and is being held on $506,000 bond, records show. The juvenile was booked into Spring Creek Youth Services Center. Both are Colorado Springs residents, police said.