Haley Spencer, 18. Photo courtesy of the Fountain Police Department.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting in Fountain that injured two other teenagers last week, a statement from the Fountain Police Department said Tuesday. 

On May 26, authorities responded to a shooting outside the 7-Eleven at 7725 Fountain Mesa Road. where they found a 14-year-old boy injured and a 19-year-old man with serious gunshot wounds, police said.

A few days later, Fountain police announced the arrest of Domacio Ohlsen-Aragon, 21, who is accused of shooting the pair during an illegal drug deal, authorities said. Investigators said they believe Ohlsen-Aragon and a woman took their 1-year-old child with them to the convenience store.

Tuesday, police identified the woman as Haley Spencer. She faces first-degree assault, tampering with evidence and marijuana possession charges, police said.

The 19-year-old shooting victim remains hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. The 14-year-old was discharged from a hospital last week. Neither of their names has been released.

Ohlsen-Aragon faces first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and child abuse charges, police said.

