Authorities arrested an 18-year-old man accused in a fatal shooting Sunday evening in Security-Widefield.
Kamrin Long was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder in the death of a man whose name hasn't been released, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 4800 block of Spokane Way near the Colorado Springs Airport. When deputies responded, they found two men, both in their late teens or early 20s, who each had been shot once, according to Lt. Deb Mynatt, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
One of the victims died at a hospital and the other was brought to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, she said.
Long was held at the El Paso County jail without bail.