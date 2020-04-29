An 18-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he fled from a deputy in a stolen car along Interstate 25 before crashing it.
Zane Bragg was booked into the El Paso County jail Monday on suspicion of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, criminal mischief between $5,000 and $20,000, resisting and traffic citations, records show.
A deputy tried to stop Bragg about 9:45 p.m. while he was speeding in the southbound lanes of I-25 near Tejon Street, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Bragg continued driving and the deputy did not chase him.
At a stoplight, the deputy saw Bragg crash the stolen car into the median on Circle Drive, to the west of the highway. Three men got out of the car and ran toward the 17000 block of East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, the Sheriff's Office said.
After a foot chase, Bragg was arrested. Another man, whose name was not released, was also taken into custody but later released, said spokeswoman Sgt. Deborah Mynatt.
Bond was set for $6,000, online records show.