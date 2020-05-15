Deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy Friday morning after he fled authorities, prompting an overnight search and chase that spanned three counties, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The boy, who was not identified due to his age, was found 5 a.m., eight hours after authorities found the stolen Volkswagen Jetta he was driving crashed on Wilkerson Pass, according to a news release.
Troopers first spotted the Jetta, about 7:24 p.m. driving 120 miles per hour eastbound on I-70 near milepost 141, the release stated. When the officers tried to stop the car, the boy fled and troopers stopped chasing him about milepost 147.
About 7:32 p.m, another trooper saw the Jetta approximately 27 miles east, driving about 140 miles per hour and weaving. The trooper deployed tire deflation devices, but the driver continued driving and the trooper did not continue chasing him, the release stated.
About 7:42 p.m., Vail Police tried to stop the driver, who was still driving eastbound on I-70 at about 120 miles per hour. The driver fled and officers stopped chasing, authorities said.
Five minutes later, authorities found the Jetta at a rest stop, the release stated. A 17-year-old girl, who was the passenger, “surrendered” but the boy got back inside the car, and drove onto a bike path, before striking a CSP vehicle.
The trooper was not injured, the release stated.
Authorities did not chase the boy as he continued into Summit County and exited I-70 onto Highway 91, then onto Highway 24 into Lake County.
About 8 p.m., a driver called 911 to report that the Jetta sped past him on the right shoulder of Trout Creek Road, with the car’s lights off.
An hour later, deputies with the Park County Sheriff’s Office saw the Jetta driving 138 miles per hour on Highway 24 near milepost 238. Though they tried to catch up, they were several miles behind the car.
Shortly after, deputies found the Jetta crashed at Wilkerson Pass. Multiple agencies searched for the boy through the night before he was arrested early Friday.
Authorities later learned the car was reported stolen in Los Angeles. Several charges are pending for the driver, the news release stated.