A 16-year-old boy from Pueblo West died in a fiery rollover crash Saturday morning in eastern El Paso County that also injured three other teenagers, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Desmond Sherrod and three girls riding in a 1999 Mercedes were thrown from the SUV when the 17-year-old driver lost control on Falcon Highway as they approached Curtis Road just before 7 a.m., the State Patrol said.
The SUV rolled several times before bursting into flames in the roadway, troopers said.
The driver, who is from Calhan, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 15- and a 16-year-old girl also were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Sherrod died at the scene, the State Patrol said.
None of the teens was wearing a seat belt, according to troopers. The cause of the crash is under investigation.