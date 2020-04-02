A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot a man, who later died of his injuries, in southeast Colorado Springs.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Alexis Torres Sosa, police said in a statement Thursday.
Police say Torres Sosa was dropped off at an urgent care facility about 2 p.m. March 23 with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the 2100 block of Jet Wing Drive. He was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later.
Torres Sosa's death marks the city's 16th homicide this year.
Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting. Anyone with information about the crime can call Colorado Springs Police at (719) 444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.