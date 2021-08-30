The Black Mountain fire started in Grand County west of the East Troublesome fire burn scar Sunday afternoon, consuming 150 acres, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said.

The fire started about 1 p.m. Sunday northeast of Kremmling, burning mixed conifer and sending up a column of smoke visible in the surrounding area, the agency said.

The sheriff's office issued a pre-evacuation order for areas K11 and the west half of HSS21 between Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs.

Multiple fire engines, a large air tanker and a helicopter responded to the fire with more resources on the way, InciWeb, a fire information website, reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and it's burning on mostly U.S. National Forest Service land.

"We are monitoring the conditions of this area very close, as it is a constant reminder to our citizens about what occurred last year," Sheriff Brett Schroetlin, said.