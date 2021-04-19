The two boys who were fatally hit by a westbound truck in Fountain on Saturday night as they tried to cross a busy intersection were identified by El Paso County Coroner's Office on Monday.
Jayson Izquierdo, 9, and Nathaniel Dabney, 15, both died as a result of the crash Saturday night. A second 15-year-old who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection at Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road regarding reports of an accident involving two pedestrians hit by a vehicle, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found Dabney deceased. Izquierdo was taken from the scene to a nearby emergency room where he later died from his injuries, according to police.
The boys were attempting to cross Mesa Ridge Parkway, against the light, when they were hit by a westbound Toyota Tacoma, according to Fountain Police.